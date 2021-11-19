The Flash: Armageddon Part 4 Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Armageddon – Part Four,” the penultimate episode of the five-week crossover event that kicked off on Tuesday. The episode is packed with guest stars, including former series regular Tom Cavanagh, who returns as Eobard Thawne, as well as longtime Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow baddie Damien Darkh (Neal McDonough) making an appearance alongside Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Supergirl’s sister Alex (Chyler Leigh). In an interesting twist of fate, it seems that whatever the Reverse-Flash and/or Despero are up to, it’s uniting some surprising allies, because Darhk apparently has some words of advice for Barry.

Of course, that does kind of make sense. It isn’t as though they ended on good terms when the Legion of Doom disbanded and the Legends sent all those characters back to their respective timelines to die as originally intended.

During a recent interview in support of his new film Apex, McDonough told ComicBook that he usually resists playing the same character for too long, but that in the case of Damien Darhk he had been more willing to be flexible, since the character was just so much fun to play, and the way he evolved from Arrow through Legends of Tomorrow gave McDonough a lot to do.

BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau). Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett.

In “Armageddon,” a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Armageddon Part Four” is set to debut on December 7.