There’s No New Episode of The Flash or Arrow Tonight

We’re nearly a month out from The CW’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which is set to unite the network’s five superhero shows (as well as a heck of a lot more live-action properties) under one narrative roof. Each of the currently-airing Arrowverse shows have been building up to “Crisis” in their own unique ways — but it sounds like fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how some of those narratives continue. Both The Flash and Arrow will not be airing new episodes on Tuesday, November 12th. Instead, the network will actually be re-airing the shows’ season premieres, The Flash‘s “Into the Void” and Arrow‘s “Starling City”.

These breaks are traditionally common for The CW’s programming (especially once we get into the spring months), but the notion that both the series will not be airing new episodes will certainly bum out some fans. When The Flash does return on November 19th at 8/7c, fans will be treated to an episode directed by series star Danielle Panabaker, which will be centered around Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) going undercover.

“RALPH GOES DEEP UNDERCOVER – Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson. Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity.”

And for Arrow – which is nearing the halfway point of its ten-episode final season – the next episode is expected to bring a return to Russia, which has played a unique and integral part in Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) time as a vigilante.

“DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with a figure from his past.”

After these episodes, both series are expected to have just one more installment before the five-night “Crisis” event, which will span across episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow in December and January.

As mentioned above, The Flash and Arrow will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 19th.