‘The Flash’: Artist Adds Chinstrap to New Costume

Fans of The CW’s The Flash recently got a look at the speedster’s new suit for the upcoming fifth season and noted something missing: the mask no longer has a chin strap. Now, thanks to one artist, the chin strap returns.

In a new piece of art by BossLogic, Barry’s new, presumably upgraded suit gets an upgrade of its own as he adds the chin strap back into the mask. Check it out below.

Digging the new suit, I’m just missing the chin guard, I loved that thing 😀 #justiceForTheChin @CW_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/owWeERdp44 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 11, 2018

“Digging the new suit, I’m just missing the chin guard, I loved that thing :D” the image was captioned complete with “#justiceForTheChin”.

Last week, an unofficial photo of the season 5 suit hit the internet revealing a revamped, somewhat more comics-accurate version of the suit. However, fans quickly noticed the lack of chin strap and shared their complaints about the naked chin, the suit itself, and even series star Grant Gustin‘s appearance in the suit. The leaked photo was quickly removed, but not before Gustin was alerted to it and the criticism the image received.

The actor himself took to Instagram to address the issue, explaining that the suit in the photo wasn’t the final version and calling out those who would body shame him for his appearance.

“I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way,” Gustin’s post read in part. “Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too.”

A few days later, Gustin shared the first official look at the suit sans mask, revealing it to be a sleek, more traditional superhero costume with multiple textures as opposed to the more hoodie or jacket-like version seen in previous seasons. In the photo, Gustin showed off the suit a bit by flexing his muscles and seemed quite happy with its overall design.

“Was given the ‘ok’ to give you guys a little bonus sneak peek,” he captioned the photo. “I took this shot late last night during our night shoot. I was clearly feeling myself. I truly love this suit.”

Fans will get to see the new suit when The Flash returns on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.