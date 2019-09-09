The Flash’s Carlos Valdes Teases a New Superhero Suit Coming Up

New suits are something of a staple in The CW’s Arrowverse. Each season the various heroes who populate that universe get fresh takes on their costumes, often times with upgrades and new elements in keeping with the evolution of the characters. This fall, when the majority of the Arrowverse shows return we’ll see new costumes yet again and, according to The Flash star Carlos Valdes, one of those new outfits is his favorite.

During his appearance at FanX in Salt Lake City this weekend, Valdes was asked what his favorite Arrowverse suit was and, in his response, teased a new one coming up.

“I like Kid Flash’s a lot, but like, there’s a new suit,” Valdes said. “I like it. I love it, actually to be honest with you, but I know that not every fan is created equal and some of you like to dissent and say, ‘well that looks like crap, great job Flash people.’ I understand that and obviously you’re entitled to your opinion this time around, but you’re wrong ’cause this thing is badass. It’s probably my favorite.”

Valdes didn’t note which suit this mysterious new favorite of his is though his comments about how not everyone is always happy with some of the suits in the Arrowverse seem to be referring to the Season 5 Flash suit. That suit abandoned the jacket and pants-style suit from previous seasons for a more traditional superhero costume, though it also saw the cowl/mask element of the suit absent the chin strap a design choice which drew some complaints from fans.

It’s possible that Valdes could be speaking of the new Flash suit for Season 6. A new image from the upcoming season showed off the latest look at the speedster suit, this time with the chin strap back on the mask. It’s also possible that he’s referring to the new Killer Frost costume. Actress Danielle Panabaker shared a look at that suit back in July, but Valdes could be referring to a suit we’ve seen no teases of just yet. After all, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming and with it several new characters including Brandon Routh’ as Kingdom Come Superman, a character that would presumably need his own super suit.

Whatever the new suit, we’ll be getting a look at all of the new costumes soon. The Arrowverse shows (except for D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow, which returns midseason) will be back in October.

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.