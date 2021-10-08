The Flash Cast Can’t Find ANY of Their Marks in Season 7 Gag Reel

The upcoming DVD and Blu-ray release of The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season will bring the fastest man alive to store shelves — as long as he can find his way. That isn’t a guarantee, as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook with a look behind the scenes at a clip from the disc’s gag reel, in which someone has cut together a series of moments where the cast has lost their “mark” — the place they have to stand to start a scene. This isn’t uncommon in TV and film, of course, but one also has to assume it’s that much more of a risk on a show where the characters are constantly running away from their mark at top speed.

Everyone from Jay Garrick to Bart Allen is affected, so this isn’t a generational thing. The Flash family is just generally prone to getting lost when they have to reset for a complex shoot. In one of the early shots, you can hear one of the actors musing, “I want just a reel of us finding marks for the last seven years.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, it isn’t for the whole seven years, just for the one currently heading to video, but maybe there’s somebody in the production office looking to pull some of that B-roll now for when the Complete Series Blu-ray eventually comes out.

You can see the video above.

The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 18 episodes from the seventh season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Carlos Valdes (Arrow, Once), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Kayla Compton (Making Moves), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water) and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order). Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation, Eureka), Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl) and Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (Bella and the Bulldogs).

The home release is coming on Tuesday, October 12th. You can get the season right now on digital and VOD platforms.