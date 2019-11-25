The Flash: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Photos Released

The CW has released a number of official promotional photos from The Flash‘s episode of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. This marks the final episode of the crossover that will take place in 2019, and likely the final batch of episodic stills fans will get to see ahead of the start of the crossover, which begins on December 8. In the photos, fans can see Brandon Routh’s Superman, John Wesley Shipp’s Flash, and Cress Williams’s Black Lightning all hanging out with Team Flash and Pariah on the deck of The Waverider. They also — some fans had noticed with previous official images — feature Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) in full Vibe gear.

It is not yet clear whether Cisco’s “meta cure” was really just a temporary suppression, or whether there is time travel involved. Traveling back into the past would not be entirely a surprise considering that Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech), an Old West gunfighter hero, will appear, and Katie Cassidy will be playing the Earth-1 version of Laurel Lance. There’s also the matter of the Book of Destiny from last year’s Elseworlds crossover, which is in their possession and seemingly not as burned out as it once was.

You can check out the images below.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

In this episode, Oliver and Diggle were supposed to find themselves in a “familiar stomping ground.” You can’t really see much from the pictures here, but we’re willing to guess that the stomping ground in question is Lian Yu.

The Book of Destiny from “Elseworlds” shows up, and it seems pretty likely that this is the moment when everyone — Lex, Supergirl, Batwoman — find out that Supergirl and Barry are marked for death.

Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor shows up, and even in the face of oblivion, something about these photos makes us feel like he’s up to no good.

The Flash of Earth-90 and Black Lightning join forces.

Given that we know Black Lightning’s home and family are in grave danger during the crossover, it seems like this moment between Jefferson and Pariah might be the TV equivalent of the showdown the character had with Lady Quark in the comics, after she watched her husband and daughter be swallowed up by antimatter and assumed Pariah was the cause.

