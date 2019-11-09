The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Expecting Her First Child

Things on The CW’s The Flash have been a bit tense and even sad this season, an understandable mood considering that the multiverse-altering “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is just around the corner, but for series star Danielle Panabaker, real life is certainly a lot happier. The Killer Frost actress announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband, entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins via Instagram post on Saturday.

In the post, Panabaker shared a photo of herself eating breakfast with the caption “Eating for two” along with a winking face emoji. The post quickly drew congratulatory comments from fans and Panabaker’s The Flash co-stars, including Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile on the series, and Michelle Harrison, who most recently appeared as Joan Williams, the wife of Earth-3’s Jay Garrick (played by John Wesley Shipp). You can check out Panabaker’s post below.

View this post on Instagram Eating for two 😉 A post shared by Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) on Nov 9, 2019 at 8:54am PST

According to PEOPLE, Panabaker and her husband will welcome their child in the spring of 2020. Panabaker and Robbins were married back in 2017, having gotten engaged after a romantic getaway to Greece in 2016.

Panabaker has appeared as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The Flash since the show’s debut in 2014 (Killer Frost, Caitlin’s metahuman counterpart first debuted during the show’s second season — first on Earth-2 and, later as part of Earth-1 Caitlin in Season 3.) In addition to being a main cast member of the series, Panabaker has also directed. She helmed last season’s fan-favorite episode “Godspeed” and is the director on the upcoming “License to Elongate”.

“I think [my experience on the show] has certainly helped me,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com about directing the show earlier this year. “I think that’s one of the reasons that really made me want to direct as well, because having been on the show for so long and having paid attention, I felt that I probably had a leg up on any new directors who were coming in. It’s a very specific language, and I understood it just by the fact that I have been around for so long and have been paying attention. I think it also did help me with the cast because they know that I’ve been in the trenches with them, and I also intimately know their storylines in a way that, again, a new director coming in has probably seen a dozen or so episodes, and I lived them with them in a very different way.”

Congratulations to Panabaker and her husband!

