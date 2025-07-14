Superman Steals Its Climax From Another DC Movie

Despite just wanting to do the right thing, Clark Kent can’t catch a break in Superman. He starts the proceedings by losing a battle to the Hammer of Boravia, who doesn’t appreciate a hero meddling in his country’s affairs. The Man of Steel questions the fact that Boravia has a metahuman stronger than he is and starts to piece together that billionaire Lex Luthor is behind the whole thing. However, just before he’s about to expose Lex, the villain beats him to the punch by releasing a video message from Superman’s parents that explains that he’s on Earth to conquer it, not save it. The public turns on its favorite hero quickly, but he doesn’t return the favor.

After escaping Lex’s pocket universe prison and recharging at the Kent farm, Superman returns to Metropolis, ready to save his home by whatever means necessary. Lex doesn’t make it easy because he sends Ultraman, the Engineer, and the Raptors after his rival, who gets some help in the form of Krpyto and Mister Terrific. It takes all three of them working together to win the day because Lex throws caution to the wind when he takes a page out of another DC villain’s playbook.

Lex Luthor Is Prepared to Destroy Metropolis in Superman

After Superman wakes up in his parents’ house, he has a chat with his dad that reminds him of what’s important in life. He’s not about to let Lex or anyone else tell him what he can and can’t do, so he prepares to head to Jarhanpur to stop the Boravian invasion. Before he leaves, though, he gets a call from Mister Terrific, who informs him that a dimensional rift is tearing Metropolis apart. Lex allows his portal to go haywire because he wants to draw out Superman for one last fight. The villain gets his wish, and despite his lackeys trying to convince him to call the whole thing off, he pushes forward, using Ultraman and the Engineer to stop Superman from making any headway on stopping the rift.

The bad guys can’t keep the Man of Steel down forever, though, and once they’re down for the count, he hero pays Lex a visit in his mobile base. Rather than shutting the portal down and turning himself in, Lex tries to flee using a nearby portal. Superman isn’t having any of it, and he holds Lex off while Mister Terrific gets rid of the rift and puts Metropolis back together as best he can. But Metropolis isn’t the first DC city to be cut in two on the big screen.

Joker Takes Things Too Far in The LEGO Batman Movie

The version of the Dark Knight that shows up in The LEGO Batman Movie only cares about himself. He constantly blows off his friends and refuses to respect his villains. Even the Joker, who is Batman’s greatest rival, can’t get the hero’s attention at the start of the movie, which rubs him the wrong way. With newfound motivation, Joker formulates a plan that will allow him to get revenge on Batman. The first step in his scheme is to give himself up, which Batman doesn’t understand but goes along with. Joker ends up in the Phantom Zone, where he recruits an army of villains who are ready to return to Gotham and wreak havoc.

During the ensuing struggle, Joker sends Batman to the Phantom Zone, and the hero faces his mistakes. After escaping, he starts to make things right with everyone, including Joker, but it’s too late, as bombs the villain set up all over Gotham explode, tearing the city apart. Instead of trying to run like Luthor, though, Joker stays behind and helps the citizens of Gotham put their homes back together. It’s a shame that Lex couldn’t turn over a new leaf in Superman, but there’s still time for him to develop a heart and build a bond with the Man of Steel like The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Joker has with the Caped Crusader.

Superman is in theaters now.

