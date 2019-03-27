‘The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Gives Robbie Amell the Perfect Reply About Her Favorite Dead on Screen Husband

On The CW’s The Flash, Danielle Panabaker’s Caitlin Frost has gone on quite a journey over the show’s five seasons and counting. When fans were first introduced to her, she was working with Harrison Wells at S.T.A.R. Labs and dealing with the fallout of the particle accelerator explosion. Now, she’s a critical member of Team Flash and has metahuman powers of her own in the form of her alter ego Killer Frost. But part of her journey has also included losing the love of her life, Ronnie, not once but twice.

It’s that tragic love story that was the basis for a charming Twitter exchange between Panabaker and Robbie Amell, who played Ronnie during his appearances on The Flash. On Tuesday, Panabaker posted on the social media site that she had some downtime on set and asked fans to ask her anything. Amell asked her who her “favorite dead on screen husband happened to be.

Obviously @RobbieAmell . Sorry I moved on so quick 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/bSCJQvI8dZ — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) March 26, 2019

On The Flash, Amell’s Ronnie was believed to be dead after the particle accelerator explosion, leaving Caitlin to grieve the loss of her then-fiancé. However, it was soon learned that he had survived and merged with Professor Martin Stein to become Firestorm. At the time, the two men were unable to separate into two individual people, but Team Flash was able to fix that. It allowed Ronnie and Caitlin to reunite, eventually marrying. Sadly, Ronnie sacrificed himself to stop a singularity that had formed over Central City, leaving Caitlin to mourn him yet again.

Since then, Caitlin has moved on but hasn’t had the best luck in the romance department — an understatement when it comes to her relationship with a man who turned out to be the villain Zoom. Now, she’s largely focused on her work as well as her own relationship with her alter ego Killer Frost. It’s that relationship that has been an important part of her story in Season 5.

It’s something that Panabaker herself told ComicBook.com is very important for Caitlin.

“I think it’s going to be really important,” Panabaker said. “You know, toward the end of the season we saw Caitlin try to understand a little bit more of why she disappeared… so I think also this year she’s uncovering some mysteries about Killer Frost and how Killer Frost came to be and we’re going to see her delve into that.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.