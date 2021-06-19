The Flash "Enemy at the Gates" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Enemy At the Gates", the fifteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode is set to air on June 29th and will see the return of Frost's (Danielle Panabaker) latest antagonist, Chillblaine (John Cor), but that's not the only enemy Team Flash will face. An army of Godspeeds attacks Central City leaving the heroes to have to put personal plans on hold in order to take on the familiar yet still mysterious villain.

Despite having made relatively few appearances on The Flash and despite his real identity not yet being known in this post-Crisis timeline, Godspeed has been a fan-favorite villain on the series and is, according to series showrunner Eric Wallace, one of the more important villains for the show. He explained during last year's DC FanDome that utilizing the more contemporary villain allows younger fans to have an attachment to the series and the story in the same way fans more versed with Golden and Silver Age villains do.

"Two things. One, the current run of the comics that Joshua is writing is terrific. And I want to make sure that new fans especially new young fans who are reading the comic book right now are welcomed to the show," Wallace explained. "So it's not just Silver Age villains and Bronze Age villains there might be a young girl or a young boy who is reading those flash comics right now and going where's my villain my generation's villain."

He continued, "I want that same experience for a young person now to go well. My villain is Godspeed. He's only eight years of it's only around for five or eight years or so. So bringing him in is very important to me to expand the audience that's number one. Two, Godspeed. Unlike say, Reverse Flash has no emotional connection to the Flash. So the question is, why is Godspeed angry at the flash. We got to keep the show fresh. We've got more to say."

You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for the photos. The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Enemy At the Gates" airs June 29th.