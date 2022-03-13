The Flash: Eric Wallace Teases “Permanent” Changes for Team Flash in Season 8

The Flash returned last week after the show had a few months off following the five-episode “Armageddon” event last fall and while the most recent episode, “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”, dealt with more timeline issues as well as teased continued issues with Iris’ (Candice Patton) time sickness from Season 7, it turns out that there are some even bigger issues coming for Central City’s heroes. According to series showrunner Eric Wallace, dealing with Iris’ time sickness is just one challenge Team Flash will face in Season 8, but what’s coming will permanently change Team Flash.

Speaking to TV Insider, Wallace broke down the “graphic novel” format of the season, explaining that there are two more graphic novels to come and that things are going to be very emotional and permanently altering for the team.

“We will explore that and resolve that throughout the remainder of the season, but always we’re sticking with our graphic novel format,” Wallace said of Iris’ time sickness. “So, ‘Armageddon’ was the first graphic novel of Season 8, then we have our first interlude episode as we like to call them—those are episodes that are more standalone, and we’ll have a couple of those. And then our next graphic novel will kick in at the middle of the season with an all new Big Bad. And there will actually be another one at the end of the season. We’re gonna try something new this year with three graphic novels. We’re gonna see how much action we can pack into Season 8. It’s going to be a very wild ride, but I gotta warn folks that what is coming emotionally is gonna change Team Flash permanently. And I’m not kidding around.”

With the show not yet renewed for Season 9, it’s possible those permanent changes could be permanent in a different sense as well, but Wallace told Entertainment Weekly that should The Flash not be renewed for Season 9, the Season 8 finale will also serve as a proper series finale as well.

“I have to do both,” Wallace said. “I’ve known what the ending was for a few years now. We’re coming to the end of a three-year master plan that I’ve had with the show at seasons 6, 7, and 8. But the actual ending-ending, I have to write two endings, because I don’t know what the future holds. I know what I’m hoping for. I’m very hopeful there is a season 9, but I have to make sure I have closure on all the character arcs depending on which way it goes. But then I also have to film a tag or a teaser that potentially sets up another year. So, it’s a challenge, but it’s one that we love doing as writers. It’s made it even more interesting and more intense, but I think it’s going to be worth it.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.