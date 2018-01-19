‘The Flash’ Faces Amunet Black Again in “True Colors”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “True Colors,” the February 6 episode of The Flash.

The episode seems to carry through themes that started this week and next with Barry once again facing a decision about whether or not he should expose his powers in order to protect those around him — and Ralph Dibny being forced to rise to the occasion in The Flash’s absence.

The episode centers around Amunet Black, played by Battlestar Galactica standout Katee Sackhoff.

First appearing in Flash: Iron Heights in 2001, Amunet Black is something of a criminal mastermind, operating an underground black market in both Central City and Keystone City called “the Network.” During that time, she was married to the villain Goldface and when their marriage ended in divorce, she stole the elixir that gave him his powers in turn giving her the ability to merge metal with flesh and shape it to her will leading to her own alias, Blacksmith.

As Blacksmith she kept the Network off the radar of authorities and if any villain working for her decided to switch to the side of good or simply just wanted to quit, she made certain that their memories were erased. However, Blacksmith wasn’t satisfied to just run a criminal network. She had larger goals of taking over Central and Keystone Cities, leading her to form a new group of rogues that featured some familiar Flash villains — including Weather Wizard, Mirror Master, Magenta, and Girder.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

After hearing that Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff) has struck a deal to buy all of the metahumans in Iron Heights, Barry (Grant Gustin) must decide if he should expose his powers in order to save his cellmates.

After a visit from an old friend, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) is reminded of his shady past and wonders if he’s really a changed man.

Tara Nicole Weyr directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

It seems likely based on that description that the episode will lean heavily on Warden Wolfe, played by Law & Order veteran Richard Brooks.

In the series, Warden Wolfe is the hard-nosed guardian of Iron Heights Prison, Warden Wolf relishes using the physical and psychological means at his disposal to control his prisoners… especially the super-powered inmates held in the facility’s Meta-Human Wing.

In the comics, Wolfe hates the inmates passionately, and is dedicated to ensuring they do not escape – not just for the safety of the general public, but to make the lives of his prisoners, particularly the ‘Rogues’ who have faced the various heroes called the Flash over the years, utterly miserable. He is keen to ensure that prisoners with particularly powerful metahuman abilities are kept in such a way that they cannot escape, and he simply does not care if this also causes them physical or psychological pain. His attitude has earned him a degree of contempt from police and the Flash, but they accept his authority due to the necessity of keeping the Rogues contained.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “True Colors” premieres on February 6.