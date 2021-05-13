The Flash "Family Matters, Part 1" Photos Released

Season 7 of The Flash has seen Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) deal with some unprecedented challenges, the biggest of which being the loss of his speed and its subsequent restoration. That restoration not only resurrected the Speed Force but led to the creation of new Forces -- the Still, Sage, and Strength Forces -- each of which have their own dangers. However, after a stunning betrayal by the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison), Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) discovered that they are, essentially, "parents" of the new Forces. Next week's "Family Matters, Part 1" will see Barry and Iris try to approach the Forces with that in mind, but as you can see in the photos below, it isn't going to be easy.

Photos from the episode show Barry working to train Alexa/Fuerza (Sara Garcia) how to deal with being the embodiment of the Strength Force -- something that looks like it might be a bit out of their depth. On top of that, the episode's official synopsis reveals that Iris will also be trying to find out more about the embodiment of the Sage Force, Psych (Ennis Esmer) but it's something that will push her to the limit as well.

You can check out the synopsis below and then scroll on for the photos.

"PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Family Matters, Part 1" will air on May 18th.