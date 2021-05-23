The Flash "Family Matters, Part 2" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Family Matters, Part 2", the eleventh episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 25th, will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) continuing to deal with the dangerous Speed Force (Michelle Harrison), a situation that became even more serious when, with the help of the Deon/the Still Force (Christian Magby), she took out Iris (Candice Patton) Alexa/Fuerza (Sara Garcia) and Bashir/Psych (Ennis Esmer) at the end of this week's "Family Matters, Part 1." From the looks of things in the photos, Barry will work with Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to try to figure out how to stop the Speed Force.

The situation might end up being one of the most difficult that Barry's ever faced, though. The preview for the episode saw Deon tell The Flash that the only way to stop the Speed Force is to kill her and, given she currently is the very image of his late mother, Nora, that could be a very painful situation for the speedster.

You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

"TEAMWORK – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come together to try and stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City. Chad Lowe directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Thomas Pound."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Family Matters, Part 2" will air on May 25th.