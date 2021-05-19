The Flash: "Family Matters, Part 2" Preview Released

✖

This week on The Flash, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) tried to assemble the three new forces -- the Sage Force, the Still Force, and the Strength Force -- in order to protect them from a Speed Force determined to kill them. However, things didn't go quite to plan when the Speed Force got to the Still Force first and teamed up to seemingly take out not just the other forces but Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) as well. Now, The CW has released a preview for next week's episode, "Family Matters, Part 2", and while it looks like Deon/Still Force will realize the Speed Force can't be trusted, time may be running out to stop her.

In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) is growing more powerful and seems to be saying she'll have to kill The Flash if she gets in his way.

You can check out the episode synopsis below as well.

"TEAMWORK – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come together to try and stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City. Chad Lowe directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Thomas Pound."

While things certainly don't look good at the moment for Barry, it all plays into the concept that Barry has to do a bit of growing and changing this season, something showrunner Eric Wallace previously told ComicBook.com.

"It is one of the themes and kind of issues that Barry has to deal with all of season seven," Wallace said. "'I've got my speed back, but at what cost?' That's kind of the question, right? And we'll see him struggle with that. We'll also see that a real positive side to that, as he learns what it means to see speed in a different way, from a different point of view."

"The hero, in order to graduate, needs to be more of a leader and less of a mentee," Wallace also explained. "And you're going to see him doing a little bit more leading, I would say, and that's on purpose. That's just the natural growth of any superhero. And you'll even see him do some new things with his powers, discover a few of these things. And of course, the good part of that is as Barry Allen grows more comfortable and stronger in his abilities as The Flash, his villains then become all the more bigger and more deadly, because now he can take on a different level of foe."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Family Matters, Part 2" will air on May 25th.