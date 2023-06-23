The Flash Fan Art Turns Antony Starr Into Reverse Flash to Battle Ezra Miller

Warner Bros. had been going through some pretty major changes over the past few months due to their merger with Discovery. The studio has been doing a complete overhaul of their upcoming DC Films slate, which includes some major cancelations like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type leader to oversee DC Films and come up with a ten year game plan. One of their major problems is the upcoming Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie. Miller has been in the news a lot lately, with the actor getting into constant legal trouble. While the studio will likely want to move away from the actor in future films, it seems that they're still going to release The Flash in theaters. Not much is currently known about the film other than the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batmen and even the introduction of Sasha Calle as Supergirl. We still don't even know who will play the villain of the film, but some fans think that The Boys star Antony Starr should play the Reverse Flash.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, created a new concept that gives an idea of how Starr could look as The Flash's greatest enemy. The fan art shows the actor in a classic Reverse Flash costume that's very similar to the one Miller wears in the solo film. Starr plays a really great villain in The Boys and he'd probably be one of the greatest antagonists to grace DC Films. You can check out the fan art below!

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

