The Flash Fans Are Amped Up About The Show’s Return

The Flash is almost back and fans are excited to see what’s coming up on The CW. Also, with The Flash movie about to debut this year, a lot of peopler are celebrating the Scarlet Speedster online. Over on TV, Grant Gustin’s hero steps up after the events of Armageddon and The Godspeed War. Longtime fans will be pleased to see a future duo in the latest teaser for the season. Bart Allen and Nora are back in the fold. However, the present reunion isn’t going to go smoothly for the West-Allen family. Keeping the future safe means traveling to the past for the young heroes. Now, the timeline is in flux and these heroes might be the only thing that stands in the way of another disaster. Check out the clip down below.

Here’s a description for The Flash this season: “Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it’s six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CW_TheFlash/status/1486081442744619018?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash, and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of “Armageddon,” one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.”

Are you hype for The Flash? Let us know down in the comments!

Get your popcorn ready

https://twitter.com/einavihs/status/1486097647073210371?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Going to be amazing

https://twitter.com/LitAbdul/status/1486100697712328704?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Big time

https://twitter.com/JessVCarson/status/1486107677700747265?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Something’s brewing

https://twitter.com/lostmari_/status/1486110129191899139?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adorable stuff

https://twitter.com/SF_Spector/status/1486112809637265409?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A big return

https://twitter.com/nacesrains/status/1486123971426799781?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

WestAllen

https://twitter.com/westallndiaries/status/1486123995116326915?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

They’re back!