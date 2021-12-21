The Flash: When Does Season 8 Return With New Episodes?

Last week, The Flash concluded its five-part “Armageddon” event and made some big shifts in things for Central City’s hero. Not only did his dynamic with his longtime foe Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash change forever with the villain being removed from his connection to the Reverse Speed Force, but The Flash also got his comics-accurate gold boots as well — and not to mention the final moments of the episode revealing Bart and Nora West-Allen in photos from 2014, suggesting that the future kids have somehow altered the timeline. It’s that timeline tease that has fans wondering what’s next, but there’s going to be a bit of a wait before viewers find out exactly what that is. The Flash will return for the rest of its eighth season with new episodes on Wednesday, March 9th at 8/7c, marking a new night for the series.

While fans wait for The Flash‘s return in March, they won’t entirely be without Arrowverse entertainment. Superman & Lois returns for its second season on Tuesday, January 11th at 8/7c, taking over The Flash‘s old time slot while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman both return from midseason break on Wednesday, January 12th. Also in terms of DC-inspired series, Naomi will make its series premiere on Tuesday, January 11th at 9/8c as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for The Flash’s Season 8, a recently-released preview for the series teased a bit about why Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher) — Barry and Iris’ children from the future — are in 2014. They seem to be trying to figure out “where they messed up” so that they can put the timeline back in order and it seems like if they don’t, there will be dire consequences. The preview also gives a first look at the return of Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne. It was announced back in October that Cosnett will appear in one “flashback” episode of the series. Also on the horizon for The Flash Season 8 is dealing with Iris West-Allen’s (Candice Patton) time sickness, something that was left mostly unresolved at the end of Season 7.

“Iris’ time sickness gets dealt with after ‘Armageddon’,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said previously. “Solving Iris’ time sickness is a huge, huge part of the entire season, and it will take all season to solve that. And that will have big ramifications for Barry and Iris’s relationship and marriage.”

The Flash will return for its eighth season on Wednesday, March 9th at 8/7c on The CW.