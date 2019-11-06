The Flash Fans Are Not Happy About SPOILER’s Death in Kiss Kiss Breach Breach

As The CW’s Arrowverse gets ever closer to “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” themes of death and loss have taken a more central role, particularly on The Flash. Early on this season Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) learned that his death in the cataclysmic event is not only coming sooner than expected, but that it has to happen in order to save the universe. It’s something that the whole team has had to begin coming to grips with, but tonight’s episode also saw the team deal with another death — and fans are not having an easy time with this one.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” below.

The episode focused largely on Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and some truly devastating news: Cynthia/Gypsy (Jessica Camacho), Cisco’s ex-girlfriend and first real love, had recently been vaporized to death in a fight against an elusive hacker named Echo. As the episode unfolds, it looks for a while that Cisco is really Echo and thus, killed Gypsy because of breach psychosis — a side effect of losing his powers. However, once Cisco starts trusting his own decisions, he discovers that Echo really is a doppelganger of himself who used Gypsy’s own split-second of doubt to kill her. In the end, Cisco manages to outsmart Echo and apprehend him with Cisco learning important lessons about life and himself in the process.

As you can guess, The Flash fans weren’t happy about any of this. Not only was Gypsy a beloved character despite her rather limited appearances on the series, but her death was seen as problematic by many fans as her death was filtered through the men in her life — and, in Cisco’s case, seemed to designed to drive his story, something that feels like yet another example of the increasingly-outdated “Women in Refrigerators” trope.

While fans are holding out hope that somehow Gypsy isn’t really gone, for now they are taking their grief and rage to social media and you can check it out for yourself below.

