‘The Flash’: Nora’s Journal Has a Clever ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg

Last night on The Flash, Nora West Allen’s secret was revealed. She’s been working with Eobard Thawne this entire time, her goal being to get her father to stop Cicada. However, while the truth about Nora is going to have a huge impact on things in the present, it’s the future as it’s already happened that is really interesting, specifically Nora’s journal which contains a clever Game of Thrones Easter egg.

As fans of the HBO series know, Game of Thrones is ending with the eighth season premiering on April 14, but it seems that in the Arrowverse, the extremely popular series doesn’t actually conclude in 2019. According to Nora’s journal, it’s “funny” that people in 2019 think that this really is the end of the series. It’s a clever little gem tucked into the translation of Nora’s journal as spotted by Natalie Abrams, who writes on Supergirl.

“It’s so funny, they all think #GameOfThrones ends in 2019.” Whoever in #TheFlash writers’ room wrote all of Nora’s journal entries is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zXD0AoMkuG — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) March 20, 2019

“It’s so funny, they all think Game of Thrones ends in 2019,” Nora’s journal reads.

Now, the Game of Thrones reference is obviously a clever joke from The Flash writers — there are also jokes about how Chipotle is wiped out by a 2023 Chicken Plague and that Subway morphs into a yoga empire, firing all the sandwich artists in the process — but it also kind of plays on the mysterious nature of the upcoming final season. HBO has been intense about keeping details of the season under lock and key so as to prevent spoilers.

In addition to withholding screeners from critics and press — thus making them wait until episodes air — the show’s production went so far as to have a device that could kill drones on set that could be employed to shoot down drones that would come around and attempt to get spoiler-filled images.

“If a drone flies above sets, there’s a thing that can kill the drones which is really cool,” star Sophie Turner told Entertainment Weekly last year. “It creates a field around it and the drones just drop. It’s very X-Men.”

Of course, there is also a possibility that Nora’s journal entry isn’t referring to Game of Thrones as we currently know it. She could be including the spinoff series of the franchise that is set to enter production early this summer.

Lat month it was reported that HBO programming president Casey Bloys had confirmed that production on the currently untitled series would begin this summer and while at that point there was no indication where it would film, many suspect that it will be in Belfast, Ireland, where the original Game of Thrones series was filmed. If that series takes off the way that Game of Thrones did, it’s entirely possible that twenty years into the future, Nora could be lumping both series together as one over-arching Game of Thrones.

It’s a shame she didn’t reveal how Season 8 for Game of Thrones worked out, though. Hey Nora, write more detailed journal entries next time, okay?

