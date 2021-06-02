The Flash: Good-Bye Vibrations Photos Released

After nearly seven full seasons as part of Team Flash, Cisco Ramon is leaving Central City. In recent episodes of The Flash, fans have watched as Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and his girlfriend Kamila (Victoria Park) made the decision to take the next step in their lives, moving on to new opportunities that will take them away from Central City and The Flash, they just haven't told their friends yet. Now, in the upcoming episode, it's time for Cisco to take that final step. Ahead of the episode, which will air on Tuesday, June 8th, the network has released photos from "Good-Bye Vibrations", giving fans a look at Cisco's last times with Team Flash.

The departure of Cisco from Central City also marks the departure of original cast member Valdes from the series. Valdes' departure, along with that of fellow original cast member Tom Cavanagh, was announced last month and Valdes himself recently told ComicBook.com that his departure from The Flash comes with a bit of "synergy" between not only Cisco's trajectory on the series but his own as an actor.

"This is a heavy question. I felt like there was a perfect kind of synergy between Cisco's trajectory and my trajectory as a person," Valdes said. "Eric Wallace has sort of been weaving in these new energies into the show, and they're amazing energies, honestly, because they don't just revitalize the energy of the narrative, they're also kind of revitalizing our cast dynamics in a really interesting way. But I think Cisco has always sort of had this seed in him of not really feeling too sure about the responsibility of being on this team, I think, and that's the seed that was hinted at when he chose to sort of take the cure and leave his powers behind, which drew a lot of controversy."

He continued, "But I think his decision to sort of step away and build his own thing and sort of have more of his own thing with Kamila, I think the new energy in the story, the new people on the team made it easier for him to reach that decision. And you know, Cisco, he's very proud of the work he does, very proud of his tech. He's very proud of his suits. And so I think when Chester came along, he saw somebody that was so uniquely equipped to take on those responsibilities and those specialties that, I think, enabled him to come to that decision. And similarly for me, seeing the sort of, for lack of a better term, new blood come into our show, that helped me reach my decision, too. I eventually, at a certain point, realized like 'Oh, I'm not scared to move on anymore because the show is such a strong show that sort of new ensemble will lift it and make it better than it used to be.'"

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Good-Bye Vibrations" below. You can then read on for photos from the episode as well.

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Good-Bye Vibrations" airs June 8th.