Team Flash Says Farewell to Cisco in "Good-Bye Vibrations" Preview

The Flash (Barry Allen) saved Central City once again tonight as well as brought his "family" together when it comes to the forces, but the hero's sense of stability may be short-lived. The CW has released a preview for "Good-Bye Vibrations", the upcoming twelfth episode of The Flash's seventh season and it's the episode in which Cisco (Carlos Valdes) will say goodbye to his friends, changing the makeup and dynamic of Team Flash forever. And, from the look of things, that goodbye will also see the team take on a dangerous foe, one that may endanger all of their lives.

According to the previously-released synopsis, Cisco and Kamila (Victoria Park) will finally tell their friends that they are leaving Central City and, around that time a new version of an old threat shows up to put the city in danger once again. You can check out the synopsis below.

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

It appears that "Good-Bye Vibrations" will be Valdes' last as a series regular. It was announced earlier this month that Valdes, along with fellow original cast member Tom Cavanagh, would be exiting the series after the current seventh season. Cavanagh's series regular run ended earlier this season. However, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace has said that the door will remain open for both actors to return for further appearances.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," Wallace said in a statement. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

As for the episode itself, Danielle Panabaker has previously described episode 12 as one of her favorites and teased that the episode will be a bit heartbreaking for fans as well.

"Episode 12 is one of my favorites this season -- and one of the hardest," Panabaker recently told TVLine. "It's a great Barry/Cisco/Caitlin storyline, and I'm excited for fans to see that one. But I think it will break their heart a little bit, too."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Good-Bye Vibrations" airs June 6th.