The Flash Fan Mashes up Ezra Miller & Grant Gustin’s Faces to Make Perfect Barry Allen

What happens when you have two versions of The Flash, one on television and one in movies? You merge the two to create a near-perfect version of the DC superhero — or photos of them, at least.

A fan on Reddit has taken images of Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen from The CW’s The Flash and Ezra Miller’s version of the Scarlet Speedster from Justice League and morphed them into one character, one that, other than the lack of blonde hair Barry Allen is often portrayed as having in comics, pretty perfect. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a pretty impressive image, though it the manipulation does lean more towards looking Grant Gustin simply given Miller’s jawline and chin structure. It’s an interesting take, considering that when Miller’s casting for the DCEU version of the Flash was first announced, many fans were upset that the movies had opted to use someone other than Gustin. However, despite having more experience as the Scarlet Speedster, Gustin has always been gracious and supportive of Miller’s take on Barry Allen. Last year when a fan shared an edited picture representing the two actors at San Diego Comic-Con, Gustin’s comment noted that he was excited for Miller’s take.

“Ezra is absolutely the more established actor in the film, with the acting chops to back it up,” Gustin wrote. “I’m excited to see what he does with Barry Allen/The Flash.”

For his part, Miller has been gracious about the small screen version of The Flash as well, telling fans at a recent panel to tell Gustin that he loves him.

“I have yet to meet or speak with him,” Miller said. “But we occasionally speak through the people who are asking these questions. And we say ‘Hi, Grant Gustin. I love you.’ So, tell him that when you see him.”

What do you think about this Flash mashup? Let us know in comments!