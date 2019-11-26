The Flash’s Grant Gustin Says It’s Ok to Keep Calling It the Arrowverse

There are big changes in store for The CW’s Arrowverse, following the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. And, after what is sure to be the most epic event the DC TV Universe has ever seen, the flagship series that started it all, Arrow, will be coming to an end.

With Arrow season 8 being the series’ final chapter, many fans have been wondering just what the “Arrowverse” will be called, now that Arrow is no longer part of it. Well, The Flash star Grant Gustin is now weighing in on the subject, and says that even with the loss of Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen and Arrow, the franchise is still okay carrying the title of “Arrowverse.”

Here’s what Gustin had to say in his interview with ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con, when it was pointed out that he will be the senior actor in the franchise. When it was suggested that the franchise could be retitled as “The Flashverse,” Gustin quickly shot the idea down, stating, “It stays the Arrowverse. It’s fair.”

That’s a pretty nice endorsement from the man who could just as easily have stepped in and claimed the franchise title for himself. Gustin is a good sport to quell that fandom debate before it can even begin, by taking himself out of the running. To be fair, Barry Allen’s (re-)introduction to TV viewers came by way of Arrow, before the character (and Gustin) ever got a shot at stardom in a solo series. If nothing else, it’s good manners to show respect to the show/character that made your career what it is. Or maybe, Stephen Amell’s declaration that the “Flashverse” never be the title has Grant Gustin shook?

More to the point: the events of “Crisis” and the end of Arrow may be coming this in the very near future – but it doesn’t erase the fact that Arrow did launch the franchise, and reigned as the only big DC live-action TV success story for years before launching the entire universe that continues to expand to this day. In fact, after “Crisis” it’s expected that the Arrowverse could go form its strange multiverse model to one unified universe where Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning and Batwoman can all play together.

The Flash premieres on October 8th. Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW. Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.