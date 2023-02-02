The Flash Sets Up Big Developments for Iris in Final Season Premiere

The Flash races back to The CW next week for the start of its ninth and final season and from the sound of things, there will some major developments for Iris West Allen. When asked for scoop on Iris' arc in the final season of the Arrowverse series, TVLine didn't give away anything specific but did note that a major hint about what's coming up for Iris is in the season premiere.

"I have not heard anything about The Flash; rather, I have seen the final season's entire first episode with my own two eyes and it is one of the best #WestAllen episodes in a while," TVLine's Matt Mitovich writes. "There is a medium-sized list of things I am not allowed to tease, but I can tell you to watch for a brief pillow fight, lotsa shirtless Barry, and an 'Ooh, did I hear that correctly?' name-drop from another Arrowverse series"

He added that any additional scoop about Iris' arc falls on the list of "Do Not Reveal" items, but the premiere does have a big, likely hint. ComicBook.com has also seen the Season 9 premiere of The Flash and can confirm that there is quite a bit to watch for in the episode — both in terms of Barry and Iris, and the final season overall.

One of the things that fans have been hoping for in the final season of The Flash is a West-Allen pregnancy. With the series having previously introduced Barry and Iris' future children, Nora and Bart, and the present-day timeline getting closer to when the pair would be expected to become parents, many fans are hoping that Season 9 is when it will finally happen — something that we've even seen referenced in the previously released trailer, which shows Barry with a "map book" for the future that lays out everything that is going to happen in the short term for the family. You can check out the official synopsis for the upcoming season premiere of The Flash below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Grant Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff."

What else can fans expect in the final season of The Flash?

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.