The Flash Final Season Release New Poster

CW's The Flash Season 9 has released a new poster – a very special poster to commemorate The Flash's Final Season run, quite literally. As you can see in the one-sheet below, this new image features Barry Allen/The Flash taking one of his signature runs down the road of downtown Central City, and lining the street on either side are images of the posters from every previous season of The Flash. The new poster comes with the on-the-nose tagline, "The Final Run."

(Photo: The CW / Warner Bros. TV)

The Flash's Final Season is pulling out all the stops to give Arrowverse fans some event viewing before the end – including bringing Green Arrow himself back to the franchise! Stephen Amell is making a cameo appearance in The Flash Season 9 as Oliver Queen, after having retired his own show in the beginning of 2020 after eight seasons. Other big Arrowverse vets are also coming back: Javicia Leslie's Batwoman (show canceled after two seasons) will return as a version of evil speedster The Red Death. Arrow star David Ramsey will also return as Diggle, and Keiynan Lonsdale's Kid Flash/Wally West is also coming back, along with Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as villain Bloodwork. That right there is a handful of Arrowverse fan-favorites that will inevitably make The Flash Season 9 must-see viewing.

Behind the scenes, both David Ramsey and The Flash star Danielle Panabaker are expected to also direct their own episodes of the Final Season.

The official synopsis for The Flash Season 9 is below:

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time.

The Flash's Final Season will consist of 13 episodes and has a premiere date of Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.