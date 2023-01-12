The Flash: New Final Season Trailer Teases Barry Allen's Endgame

We're less than a month away from Barry Allen's final run and now, The CW has released a new, extended trailer for the ninth and final season of The Flash. On Wednesday night, CW18 Milwaukee shared the trailer on social media, giving fans their best look yet at what is in store for the Scarlet Speedster as the Arrowverse comes to an end — including the future for Barry and Iris as well as the tease of a potential new villain: a new speedster who wants to build a time machine. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Also seen in the footage are glimpses of the return of Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper (Andy Mientus) as well as the arrival of Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang (Richard Harmon) as well as hints of additional conflict that Barry and the rest of Team Flash will face before the end of the run.

9 years. Countless allies made, villains faced & lives saved. Now, one last chance to do the impossible. #TheFinalRun begins with all-new episodes of #TheFlash Wednesday, February 8th! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TS2SNuFGAf — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) January 12, 2023

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

Arrowverse stars returning for The Flash's final season.

Various Arrowverse stars are returning for "The Final Run". It was recently announced that Stephen Amell is reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season. In addition to Amell, it was recently announced that several other Arrowverse alums will be reprising their roles in The Flash's final season, with David Ramsey's John Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork all factoring into the new episodes. They join previously-confirmed returning guest stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.