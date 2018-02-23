Kevin Smith Weighs in on ‘The Flash’s Iris West Becoming a Superhero

The Internet has had quite a reaction to the first look at Iris West’s (Candice Patton) turn as a superhero in an upcoming episode of The Flash, and it looks like Kevin Smith is joining in on the fun.

The fan-favorite director and podcaster recently shared his reaction to the Flash news on his Twitter account. As he explained, he got a chance to see footage of Iris as a speedster while preparing to direct the season’s seventeenth episode, “Null and Annoyed”, and he was pretty happy with what he saw.

When we were in pre-pro on the episode of @CW_TheFlash that I directed, I saw footage of Speedster Iris! @candicekp crushed it! She’s always been the heart of the show but now she gets to wear a mask too! https://t.co/inb1QCvakJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 22, 2018

While not everyone was blown away with this first look at Iris’ costume, plenty of fans are excited to see what “Run, Iris, Run” brings to the show. The episode will see Iris temporarily getting speedster powers, after a metahuman transfers Barry’s DNA to hers.

So, there you have it, it looks like Smith has given what he’s seen of the episode his seal of approval. The Flash fans will just have to wait and see if they feel the same when the episode airs on March 13th.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), with the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris (Candice Patton).

Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Run, Iris, Run” will premiere on March 13.