‘The Flash’ Actor Teases Killer Frost’s Return

Caitlin Snow may be back at STAR Labs on The Flash, but according to Danielle Panabaker that doesn’t mean Killer Frost is gone and fans will get to see the frosty villain sooner rather than later.

Panabaker tells Entertainment Weekly that Killer Frost will make her return on the show’s upcoming fifth episode, “Girl’s Night Out,” where she makes an appearance during Iris West’s (Candice Patton) bachelorette party. But, according to Panabaker, the encounter may be more enlightening than frightening.

“When Killer Frost shows up, Iris has a lot of compassion for Killer frost and a lot of compassion for Caitlin and is pivotal in helping Caitlin reconcile herself with her past and some of the mistakes that Killer Frost made,” Panabaker revealed.

The relationship between Iris and Caitlin is something Patton had previously revealed would be explored during The Flash’s fourth season with Iris having taken a larger role with Team Flash during Barry’s time in the Speed Force. Patton said that more of the female dynamic is something that fans have been asking for.

“We’re definitely going to see Iris’ relationship with Caitlin especially developed this season, which we haven’t seen before, which will be really nice for fans,” Patton told Entertainment Weekly back in August. “Fans have been wanting to see more female dynamic on the show, and there will definitely be that. They’re working closely together. Caitlin has been through so much herself in relationships, and I think if anyone can offer advice, it would be her, so she’s there quite often to give Iris advice on her relationship with Barry and how to move forward.”

And the Caitlin/Iris relationship isn’t the only one that will be explored in “Girl’s Night Out.” Killer Frost’s connection to the mysterious Amunet Black will also play a role. Katee Sackhoff tweeted out the first official photo of herself as the villain earlier today.

Hopefully the ladies, who will be joined by Arrow’s Felicity Smoak (Emily Bette Rickards,) will get to enjoy ‘Girl’s Night Out’ even with the villain’s intrusion.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.