The Flash: Ultraviolet Returns in “License to Elongate” Photos

The CW has released photos for “License to Elongate,” the upcoming sixth episode of The Flash‘s sixth season. The upcoming episode is set to focus on Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) as Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) shifts his attention helping prepare him for a life post-Crisis — a life that is set to be one without Barry in it. As we’ve seen in the preview for the episode, the episode appears to be taking on a James Bond-like theme with what appears to be Ralph and Barry doing a bit of undercover work.

As seen in photos, the episode will also see the return of Ultraviolet, also known as Esperanza Garcia. The character appeared in the second episode this season, “A Flash of the Lightning,” apparently in the employ of some unknown organization. The photos also give a bit of a look at Danielle Panabaker behind the camera as well with “License to Elongate” being directed by the Killer Frost star. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and read on for photos from the episode.

“RALPH GOES DEEP UNDERCOVER – Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson. Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity.”

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

