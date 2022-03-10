The Flash: “Lockdown” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Lockdown”, the seventh episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. After Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) sped back to the past this week to save the timeline this week, next week’s episode will bring the story back to the present day and will see Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (Carmen Moore) form an unlikely alliance when a criminal invades the CCPD. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

The episode will also see Caitlin learn a major lesson while out with Frost (both played by Danielle Panabaker) and Mark/Chillblaine (Jon Cor).

“I’m really grateful for this,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I remember there was a moment I think in season four where I pulled one of the writers aside. I was a little frustrated, let’s just say that, and you know, really expressed my desire to see a better, more cohesive storyline for her. And I feel like they’ve laid the groundwork for that, both in seasons five and six. In season six she was a little bit more of a toddler, she’s sort of got to experience things for the first time, a little bit more of a kid just you know, playing and having fun and pushing boundaries and making mistakes. And I think it’s been really rewarding to see her grow. And now in season seven understand that there are consequences to her actions and take responsibility for them. So, I’m really proud of her for that. And, you know, I think she’ll continue to be an important part of Team Flash in that sense.”

You can check out the episode synopsis below.

SIT TIGHT — When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.”

New episodes of The Flash will air Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Lockdown” will air on March 16th.