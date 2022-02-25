The Flash: “Lockdown” Synopsis Teases Unlikely Alliances

The CW has released a synopsis for “Lockdown”, the seventh episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. After the midseason return will dive into the future-set adventures of Bart Allen / Kid Flash (Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen / XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), this episode is expected to jump back to the present day and deal with Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) and the rest of Team Flash. You can check out the synopsis below.

“SIT TIGHT — When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the new storylines will be some sort of significant “lesson” involving Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Killer Frost (also Panabaker), and Chillblaine (Jon Cor).

“I’m really grateful for this,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I remember there was a moment I think in season four where I pulled one of the writers aside. I was a little frustrated, let’s just say that, and you know, really expressed my desire to see a better, more cohesive storyline for her. And I feel like they’ve laid the groundwork for that, both in seasons five and six. In season six she was a little bit more of a toddler, she’s sort of got to experience things for the first time, a little bit more of a kid just you know, playing and having fun and pushing boundaries and making mistakes. And I think it’s been really rewarding to see her grow. And now in season seven understand that there are consequences to her actions and take responsibility for them. So I’m really proud of her for that. And, you know, I think she’ll continue to be an important part of Team Flash in that sense.”

New episodes of The Flash will air Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Lockdown” will air on March 16th.