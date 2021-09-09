The Flash Actor Logan Williams Cause of Death Released in Coroner’s Report

A coroner has released a report about the tragic death of The Flash‘s Logan Williams. The young actor actually passed away last year and fans of The CW were taken off guard by the news. He was only 16 at the time and the entire cast had a massive outpouring of grief. Williams played the young version of Barry Allen back in the pilot and for a lot of the early run. (As The Flash loved to look back at the events of those early episodes.) the BC Coroners office in Canada told The New York Post that the young actor died from an “unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl).” Although they classified this as an accident, that doesn’t make it any less tragic. These findings support the initial toxicology report released last year. Williams is also reported to have had mental health struggles in the past and a history with substances according to the writing from the coroner’s office.

“Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported,” the coroner explained. “Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic.”

When the news first broke, Grant Gustin shared a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram account. This was a nice remembrance of The Flash actor who had been around him since the pilot.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin said. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Williams’ mother Marlyse also spoke about her son with the New York Post). “Seeing him like that was as gut-wrenching as hearing that he died. It was horrific. Horrific. He was cold,” Marlyse remembered. “But I have to say I feel like he was restless and he needed me to tell him it’s OK to let go and that the pain is over and he doesn’t have to hurt anymore. Every night I put a candle by the window. I just want Logan to know that he’s always welcome to come back home. Sounds so silly, but when he was alive I’d always leave the light on [for] if he’d come home. I leave the light on so he knows I’m here for him.”

