The Flash Fans Pay Tribute to Logan Williams

The Flash fans are paying tribute to Logan Williams all over social media after the young Barry Allen actor passed away today. He was just 16 years old and played the hero on The CW a couple of times. Tri-City News had the report first and British Columbia is especially devastated. Williams’ Mother Marlyse had some words to say about her loss in the moment and the statement is heart-wrenching. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star.” Williams also had a role on Supernatural on the network too.

It wouldn’t be long before Grant Gustin offered some words as the older version of Barry Allen and someone who had spent time with the young actor. He only uses Instagram now, but this was a sad occasion where he felt the need to chime in. The two met all the way back in the pilot of the series when The Scarlet Speedster’s show was not the giant force that it is today. Austin chose to focus on how professional the young actor seemed on a set full of seasoned personalities.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin said. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Another Flash actor also chimed in as well. John Wesley Shipp played the hero way back in the day and served as Barry Allen’s father in The CW series. He sounds just as heartbroken by today’s events as Gustin was and it seems likely that the tributes will keep pouring in from both the stars of the show and the fans. The pictures that Shipp included showcase Williams as a vibrant young actor that seemed ecstatic to work alongside the cast. 16 years old is just so young to be taken from this Earth and hopefully his family can find the strength they need at this difficult time.

Shipp began, “Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

Check out some of the tributes below:

Heartbreaking

This is heartbreaking. Logan Williams who played young Barry Allen has passed away. He was only 16. May he Rest in Peace ❤️ #theflash pic.twitter.com/EUnLRH26fG — Mariam (@westxallen_) April 3, 2020

Rest In Peace

Sad to hear about the passing of Logan Williams who played Young Barry Allen on #TheFlash. Was only 16 Years Old. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/1WETDWs60A — ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) April 3, 2020

Just shocking

Logan Williams who played young Barry Allen has passed away, he was only 16.



This is shocking news. Whilst this is incredibly sad, we should try appreciate that we got to see him shine as our favourite hero and I’m sure he will continue running wherever he is now ⚡️ — RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/QjEPdsJhvp — ben rolph (@TheDCTVshow) April 3, 2020

Literally the beginning

the actor that played young barry allen passed away ! 💔. my condolences to logan williams’ family & friends pic.twitter.com/lH1FofKZ8D — 𝑥𝑜 | 𝑦𝑎𝑙𝑑𝑎’𝑠 𝑑𝑎𝑦 (@anakinspatton) April 3, 2020

Terribly unfair

Thank You.

to our young barry allen,

thank you for bringing this incredible character to life we owe our deepest gratitude & no one can play young barry allen as amazing as you did – rest in peace logan williams our beautiful boy / slugger ! 💔⚡️#theflash pic.twitter.com/hhurrSnb8w — 𝑥𝑜 | 𝑦𝑎𝑙𝑑𝑎’𝑠 𝑑𝑎𝑦 (@anakinspatton) April 3, 2020

So sad

logan williams who played young barry on the flash died pic.twitter.com/qTLPfGjxud — Stay Strong (@ShivRoyRoman) April 3, 2020

In loving memory

In memory of Logan Williams who played the first young Barry. May he rest in peace 💜 #theflash #westallen pic.twitter.com/7cylm3ijIT — WestAllen Hugs 💜 (@WestAllenHugs) April 3, 2020

This year has been ROUGH

we really lost Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers, and Logan Williams all in one week. 2020 is officially canceled. — ⊳T (@irisxxwests) April 3, 2020

He was almost 17

Sad news, Flash fam. Young Barry Allan from S1, Logan Williams, has passed away. He was just 1 week shy of turning 17. Deepest sympathies to his family.#TheFlash#BarryAllen#TheFlashCW#WestAllen#JoeWest pic.twitter.com/VeO0C7h549 — Paige Turner – What do you mean by ‘revisit?’ (@FrontRowMezz) April 3, 2020

Devastated

I am so devastated to hear about the passing of Logan Williams. 💔 He was our beloved young Barry Allen and he will be missed dearly. Thank you for everything Logan and Rest In Peace. 😭🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/y2t2EO3PtT — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Abby (@flashlover2ajt) April 3, 2020

Doesn’t feel right

Actual tears

he was only 16, this really breaks my heart :(( i’m crying actual tears because it’s so devastating to me when people die so young. he was so talented too playing young barry allen! RIP logan williams 🙏🏼🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tf2uuLLAx0 — Naomi ♡ (@itzz_naomi) April 3, 2020

So much life ahead

So much talent to share

Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/FDaYjdPW6H — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

Little Flash

rest in peace to logan williams, who played young barry💔 pic.twitter.com/KhDnX5by4z — eion (@helcnawayne) April 3, 2020

The fans agree with Grant

Unbelievable