‘The Flash’: Lose Yourself Preview Released

The CW has released the official promo for “Lose Yourself,” next week’s episode of The Flash, and…we won’t lie, things look bad for the team.

When Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find a way to enter The Thinker’s lair, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe.

Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is concerned by Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) recent behavior.

As we can see from tonight’s episode, Joe has every reason to be worried about Harry, who seems to have taken on elements of Eobard Thawne’s personality along the way to becoming “smarter.”

Things could get very bad very quickly if it turns out the true threat of the season is not The Thinker but a malevolent force from within Team Flash itself.

What could all of this mean? Could Ralph fall into The Thinker’s clutches? And could it be that ultimately it is Harry whose body The Thinker wanted all along, given his different vibrational frequency?

We’ll have to wait a week to see…!

Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Lose Yourself debuts on April 17.