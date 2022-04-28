The Flash: Major Character Death Coming in "Death Falls"

✖

A major character death is coming to The Flash. While the idea that someone close to Team Flash would die in Season 8 isn't new — showrunner Eric Wallace has previously teased that events of Season 8 will dramatically change Team Flash going forward and the title of an upcoming episode is literally "Funeral For a Friend" — TV Line confirms that a major character will die in next week's "Death Falls". According to the outlet, the character death will come despite Team Flash's best efforts to stop Deathstorm, though exactly who will die is being left a surprise.

Of course, after this week's "Death Rises", fans have already begun speculating that The Flash may be preparing to kill off one of the last remaining members of the original Team Flash, specifically Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker). This week's episode saw Deathstorm's (Robbie Amell) plan revealed with that plan being to make Caitlin his bride in order to end his own loneliness. He even managed to get so far as to kidnap Caitlin to start the process, but she wasn't quite ready yet but given the amount of grief that seems to be inside of Caitlin after the encounter, as well as the physical pain she's experiencing, it's safe to say the transformation is underway.

Killing off Caitlin would be a huge blow to Team Flash, one that would certainly fit the bill for the permanent changes Wallace teased for the season after "Armageddon".

"We will explore that and resolve that throughout the remainder of the season, but always we're sticking with our graphic novel format," Wallace said of Iris' time sickness. "So, 'Armageddon' was the first graphic novel of Season 8, then we have our first interlude episode as we like to call them—those are episodes that are more standalone, and we'll have a couple of those. And then our next graphic novel will kick in at the middle of the season with an all new Big Bad. And there will actually be another one at the end of the season. We're gonna try something new this year with three graphic novels. We're gonna see how much action we can pack into Season 8. It's going to be a very wild ride, but I gotta warn folks that what is coming emotionally is gonna change Team Flash permanently. And I'm not kidding around."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Death Falls" airs May 4th.