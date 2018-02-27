Mark Hamill Addresses If He Would Return as Trickster on ‘The Flash’

While Mark Hamill might be more known for his vocal performances as the Clown Prince of Crime, he actually has a long history as an obscure villain on The Flash.

The Trickster is another legacy character on The CW series, with Hamill reprising the role from the original ’90s series. And though Hamill’s character has been referenced, he has yet to reappear on The Flash since the Season 3 episode “The Present.”

ComicBook.com spoke with Hamill at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, where Star Wars: The Last Jedi was nominated, to find out if he’s going to return to Central City anytime soon.

“Who knows? They haven’t asked yet,” Hamill said. “They asked me once, and I agreed, but John was doing a play – John Wesley Shipp. But I said to them, I said, ‘You’ve got to get Corinne [Bohrer] back!’ And Devon is fantastic, Devon Graye. So I was delighted.”

Hamill referred to “The Elongated Knight Rises,” in which the Trickster’s son Axel (played by Graye) is broken out of prison by his mother, the former Prank (played by Bohrer). Like Hamill, Bohrer reprised the role of Prank as she also starred in the ’90s series. It’s a meta way to reference the older series without being bogged down by continuity quagmires.

Hamill also spoke about the family affair that took place behind the scenes, as the photo of Trickster and his son as a baby was actually from the original series.

“Not only did they bring them back, but they used the snapshot of Chelsea, my daughter [taken during filming of the 1990 episode of the first “Flash” series],” Hamill said. “She wanted her hair done as Trickster – I wouldn’t do that to my kids! She said, ‘Dad, I want Trickster hair.’ So we did that, and they took a snapshot. If you look at that picture, I’m totally out of character. I’m relaxed. I’m not crazed. But they used her as the stand-in for baby Devon. I was very happy.”

The Trickster was shown to have escaped from prison, though he has yet to reappear on the series despite his desires to murder the Flash. Hamill did reappear as the Earth-Three version of the character, doing battle against John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick. Shipp also played the original Flash on the ’90s series, yet another nod to its roots.

The Flash returns to The CW tomorrow on Tuesday, February 27th, with the new episode “Subject 9.”

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.