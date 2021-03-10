The Flash "Mother" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Mother", the upcoming third episode of The Flash's seventh season which will air on Tuesday, March 16th. As viewers learned at the end of the Season 7 premiere of the series, Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) isn't exactly who she thinks she is. It was revealed that Eva is actually the Mirror Duplicate of the real one who died the night of the particle accelerator accident. This week, that secret was revealed to the world prompting Eva to come up with a drastic plan and from the looks of things in the preview, that drastic plan is a full-on invasion of the real world.

The episode will also follow up on Iris' return from the Mirrorverse, something that unfortunately didn't go particularly well. An emotionless Barry (Grant Gustin) forcibly pulled Iris (Candice Patton) back to reality but she soon collapsed, making it clear her recovery isn't going to be one that is especially smooth.

"There will be, for Iris, both physical and emotional trauma in trying to recover," showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com last year. "Then when she eventually because, let's face it, at some point she will get out of the Mirror Dimension, but there will be a cost to pay emotionally in a big way and again, no spoilers, it's not something that's resolved in an episode. It's going to haunt her quite a while."

In addition to Eva's terrifying plan, the episode will also see the return of Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) who comes to help her friends deal with Eva. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

SUE DEARBON RETURNS – As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend - Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series returns for Season 7 on March 2nd while "Mother" airs on March 16th.