The Flash: Sue Dearbon Returns in "Mother" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Mother", the upcoming third episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, March 16th, will see the return of Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon, who was last seen being framed for murder by Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor), and from the sound of things, it's Eva's increasing power that leads Sue to come back to help Barry (Grant Gustin) despite the potential risk to herself. From everything we know thus far about Season 7 of The Flash, Barry will need all the help he can get. Near the end of Season 6, the Speed Force died, leaving Barry with his powers running out and Team Flash scrambling to figure out how to save them as well as save Iris from the Mirrorverse. You can check out the synopsis for "Mother" for yourself below.

SUE DEARBON RETURNS – As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend - Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim.

In addition to the threat that Eva presents in the first part of Season 7 -- which itself is set to wrap up the storylines from Season 6 which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- series showrunner Eric Wallace recently teased the possibility of a major villain from the series' first three seasons making an appearance in The Flash's next story arc.

"I would not rule out another big villain from the first three seasons -- one of my all-time favorites -- to appear in Graphic Novel No. 3," Wallace told TVLine.

It's not clear exactly who that big villain could be, but there's plenty of speculation that it could be Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash -- especially since the original plans for Season 6 would have seen it end with a major Thawne-related cliffhanger.

"There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get," Gustin previously explained. "[Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series returns for Season 7 on March 2nd while "Mother" airs on March 16th.