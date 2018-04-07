‘The Flash’: Did the Season 4 Premiere Foreshadow the Mystery Girl’s Identity?

While The Flash is currently in the middle of a month-long hiatus, that hasn’t stopped speculation about what will come next — and if one secret has actually been hiding in plain sight.

During this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, fans were met with a new surprise, when a mysterious girl (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy) came up to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) minutes before his wedding, and took part in a delightfully awkward conversation with him. That small scene sent the Internet buzzing, wondering who exactly this “Mystery Girl” would be – and what potential tie she has to Barry and Iris (Candice Patton).

The theories have ranged quite a bit, especially following the Mystery Girl’s two subsequent appearances in the later half of this season. And while fans hold onto the theory that Mystery Girl is some sort of descendant of Barry and Iris, the show’s executive producer has hinted that there’s more than meets the eye.

But is there a chance that we’ve already been given a piece of information about the Mystery Girl — her name?

As fans will remember, the season four premiere saw Barry Allen return from the Speed Force, and develop a very particular set of quirks because of it. At one point, Barry began monologuing in what initially sounded like nonsense, but ended up having quite a few callbacks to the show’s earlier seasons. One line that never quite had a callback, however, was “Nora shouldn’t be here.”

On the surface, that definitely sounded like a reference to Barry’s mom, whose murder fueled a large part of the show’s early seasons. But even as Barry has come face-to-face with his mom over The Flash’s tenure – whether in the past, in the Speed Force, or in the Flashpoint timeline, he has never said “Nora shouldn’t be here.”

So, what if the line isn’t actually referencing Barry’s mom, but really his daughter?

Considering just how much of a significance Nora had on Barry’s life, it certainly wouldn’t be out of the cards for him to give his kid the same name. It also would technically be an added layer to the somewhat-constant theories that the Mystery Girl is either Dawn Allen or Jenni Ognats, as she technically could still be Barry and Iris’ daughter or granddaughter without having those exact comic-accurate names.

Plus, Barry’s speed-force gibberish has already manifested itself in a few different ways this season — first in essentially foretelling the “Trial of the Flash” storyline, and Barry’s weird form of writing. If those behind The Flash have been planning the introduction Mystery Girl since the beginning of the season (which it sounds like they have), essentially slipping her name in as a subtle Easter egg wouldn’t be too surprising.

So, who knows? Maybe the Mystery Girl will end up being none other than Nora West-Allen. Whether or not she is, it’s safe to assume that fans will be eagerly waiting to find out.

The Flash returns with new episodes on April 10th at 8/7c on The CW.