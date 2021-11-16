The Flash: New “Armageddon, Part 2” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Armageddon, Part 2,” the upcoming second episode of the five-part “Armageddon” event that kicks off Season 8 of The Flash. The network had previously released a few photos offering the best look yet at Despero (Tony Curran), but this new set of photos also includes a look at not only the rest of Team Flash but Black Lightning (Cress Williams) who will also appear in the event.

The episode will see Despero warning The Flash of tragedies coming for the speedster and his sanity something that, after receiving a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton), prompts him to seek out another hero for advice – Black Lightning (Cress Williams). You can check out that synopsis for yourself below.

THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

The Flash returns on Tuesday, November 16th at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 2” debuts on November 23rd.

