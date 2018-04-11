‘The Flash’ Drops Hilarious DC Comics Easter Egg in New “Null and Annoyed” Preview

The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes vignette for “Null and Annoyed”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The clip opens with Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) suggesting something in a pretty perfect throwaway line — that the team form an improv troop in Washington, so they can be called “the DC Comics“.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, executive producer Todd Helbing introduces the episode, which is directed by geek culture fan-favorite Kevin Smith. The episode will see Team Flash dealing with Janet Petty (Bethany Brown), a genderbent version of DC Comics villain Null.

“She’s a metahuman who can control gravity, but she’s also a petty thief who’s been known by multiple aliases.” Helbing explains. “And she’s currently stealing a bunch of valuables in Central City.”

The preview also shows an exchange between Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Breacher (Danny Trejo), which takes their awkward relationship in a new direction.

“Breacher is having problems with his vibe blast.” Helbing continues. “So, he’s come to get help from Cisco.”

As the preview shows, the episode will certainly contain plenty of unusual humor, something that Smith has been excited to bring.

“It’s a good, funny episode.” Smith said last month. “People are going to see it and be like ‘You f*cking jumped the shark with this.’ But it’s very funny. There’s some witty sh*t, and there’s some visual jokes.”

And as was confirmed in several of the episode’s photos, the duo will be playing security guards, who conveniently resemble their iconic characters of Jay and Silent Bob.

“We shot a scene, Jason and I, where we play two security guards in The Flash.” Smith explained. “And it’s not Jay and Silent Bob, but Jason speaks and I don’t. So there you go.”

But as it turns out, the Smith cameo almost didn’t happen, for one very specific reason.

“Honestly, I did not want to do it, because I knew it required that I wear pants.” Smith revealed. “Like, there’s only so far in the world that I can take [my usual] outfit, and believe me, I’ve stretched it to its limit. …But I knew if I was playing a part, where I wasn’t being me, I had to be the security guard. I couldn’t be the security guard in jorts. They probably would cut that. So I knew I’d have to wear an outfit and sh*t, which included pants. So I was like ‘Oh f*ck, I don’t wanna do it.’ But I knew if I said no, I’d never hear the end of it from [Jay]. Cause he’d go ‘We had a chance to be on a f*cking Flash together, and you didn’t f*cking take it!’ So I said ‘Alright, we’ll do it.’ And they suited us up like security guards. And for the first time, I think since my father died, I wore dress pants.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.