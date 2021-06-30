The Flash "P.O.W" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "P.O.W.", the sixteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will feature a guest appearance by Arrow alum David Ramsey, reprising his role as John Diggle, and Diggle's arrival in Central City couldn't come at a better time. This week's episode saw an army of Godspeeds attack, but then a second army of Godspeeds attack the first. It's a full-on Godspeed War and Team Flash may very well need Diggle's help.

In the preview, Central City is in bad shape thanks to the Godspeeds and things only seem to be getting worse. The team needs to get one of them so they can find out why they are fighting and that's where Diggle comes in, showing up saying that he might be able to help with that. Diggle most recently also paid a visit to Gotham City for a medical appointment to deal with headaches that led to him crossing paths with Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) and having a conversation with Luke that led him to becoming Batwing on Batwoman. As for Diggle's story, when he was last seen in the Arrow finale, there was a certain Green Lantern-esque in his hands, though how that will play into things remains to be seen.

"We’ve gone to great lengths over the years to make Diggle one of the more grounded characters. Any time he would go fast with Flash, he would throw up, and he was always amazed when he saw someone flying," Ramsey explained in a recent interview with TVLine. "All these things were kind of otherworldly to him, because he was a very earthbound hero. And after Crisis, he got back his wife, who was abducted by the Monitor, and he got back his daughter Sara, who was taken out of existence by Flashpoint. So part of Diggle’s story is that the last thing he would want to do right now is receive an invitation from something otherworldly, because he finally has his family back, and he lost his best friend to some otherworldliness. So he refused the invitation of whatever was in the box, but there are consequences to that, and that story, what he will do next, is part of what we tell throughout these four episodes."

You can check out the synopsis to "P.O.W." below.

"DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "P.O.W." will air on July 6th.