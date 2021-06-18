The Flash: John Diggle Arrives in Central City in "P.O.W." Synopsis

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "P.O.W.", the sixteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode is expected to feature the third chapter in the five-episode guest star stint from David Ramsey, who will be reprising his role as Arrow's John Diggle across all of the existing Arrowverse shows. After appearing on the most recent episode of Batwoman, and being lined up to appear on upcoming installments of Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Superman & Lois, Diggle is expected to return to Central City, and apparently bring something that can help Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in the fight against Godspeed. You can check out the synopsis below.

"DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk."

This week's Batwoman saw Diggle going to Gotham City for a medical appointment to deal with headaches, which led to him crossing paths with Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) and having an inspirational conversation. How that will evolve into the appearance on The Flash — and exactly how that will concern the Green Lantern-esque box he received in the Arrow finale — remains to be seen.

"We’ve gone to great lengths over the years to make Diggle one of the more grounded characters. Any time he would go fast with Flash, he would throw up, and he was always amazed when he saw someone flying," Ramsey explained in a recent interview with TVLine. "All these things were kind of otherworldly to him, because he was a very earthbound hero. And after Crisis, he got back his wife, who was abducted by the Monitor, and he got back his daughter Sara, who was taken out of existence by Flashpoint. So part of Diggle’s story is that the last thing he would want to do right now is receive an invitation from something otherworldly, because he finally has his family back, and he lost his best friend to some otherworldliness. So he refused the invitation of whatever was in the box, but there are consequences to that, and that story, what he will do next, is part of what we tell throughout these four episodes."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "P.O.W." will air on July 6th.