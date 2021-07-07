The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "P.O.W."

Godspeed has returned to Central City, but the already challenging speedster villain has taken things to the next level. Last week's episode saw an army of Godspeeds attack and very nearly take The Flash (Grant Gustin) out only for another army of Godspeeds to show up and fight them off. Now, it looks there's about to be an all-out Godspeed War for Team Flash to deal with. Fortunately, they will be getting a bit of help. David Ramsey guest stars as John Diggle in this week's episode and the team will definitely need his help. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "P.O.W.", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "P.O.W.". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

At home, Barry watches a news report about just how bad the Godspeed War is getting and he prepares to head back out to fight them when his daughter Nora appears to him again, warning him that he has to do something before it's too late. It turns out that is a dream as well, though the threat seems to be very real. At STAR Labs, Barry speeds in having been beaten by more Godspeeds. Iris remains at home sick and the Godspeed attacks are getting worse and they can't predict it. Cecile alerts the team that she hasn't heard from Joe and it turns out that because of the Godspeeds, no one can call or text in or out of Central City. Outside of Central City, a man - Adam - comes up on the burning wreckage of the car, but Joe and Kramer both managed to escape the vehicle. Now they are being hunted. Joe tries to call for help, but Adam is also jamming cell service.

Caitlin confronts Barry about what is upsetting him and he tells her about the dreams he's had about his daughter and how it's worrying him. He questions what everything means since Godspeed was originally her villain in the future. As he's trying to sort things out, Diggle shows up with what might be a way to end the Godspeed War. The device is an entropy trap, something Cisco made for them. It essentially freezes whatever is caught in it's area. They want to use it to trap a Godspeed so they can question it, though Diggle isn't so sure that's a good idea and soon, he starts having headaches. Diggle and The Flash team up and they end up catching one of the Godspeeds in the entropy trap. The Godspeed won't talk initially, but when he does, he addresses The Flash as Barry Allen. This Godspeed tells him that one set of them wants Barry's speed to give to their master and then they will die. The other does not want to die. So, they've come back to this time, both groups looking for August Heart to prevent him from getting the power in the first place. They ask for Barry's help, but Barry won't kill anyone, prompting Godspeed to tell him that if he is not an ally, he is an enemy and escape, destroying the trap.

Diggle sends the others away after Barry snaps at the team and asks him what is going on. Barry tells him about Nora. He is worried about what August Heart being in the present means for Nora and for the future and he wants to run into the future to check on Nora. Diggle tells him that the most important job is being a father and there is no distance he wouldn't go for his own family. Barry tells Cecile he's running to 2049 to check on Nora and Cecile reveals that iris has been reading Nora's journal and has three leads on where August Heart is. Cecile is going to go look for him, planning to take Diggle and Allegra with her, but Allegra doesn't answer and John has an awful headache attack. Cecile tries to get a read on him and she is soon overwhelmed by it, too. She tells him that what she felt feels infinite, but Diggle says he's fine and they'll deal with it when they're done.

Barry goes to run to 2049 but finds the way blocked by Godspeeds. He gets dropped out somewhere and found by Deon who tells him that they have a lot to talk about. The Godspeeds are feeding on pure Speed Force energy and are keeping Speed Force Nora busy. On top of that, Deon is busy keeping Iris safe. Turns out, something is wrong with Iris. She's phasing through temporal planes so Deon is stabilizing her. Barry returns to STAR and tells Caitlin and Chester.

While searching for August Heart, Diggle has another episode and is nearly taken out by a Godspeed until Frost shows up, but he refuses to sit out until they catch Heart. They find someone hiding behind a dumpster at the last location they are trying to check and while he doesn't know his name, he knows that location is important. They take him back to STAR Labs. The man agrees to let them use dark matter to try to get his memory to jog and when they give him the shot, he is able to tell them his name: August.

Kramer and Joe evade Adam all night and then realize that he may not know who he is hunting. It gives Kramer an idea. Kramer confronts Adam, distracting him long enough for Joe to get a meta cuff onto him. Adam says he's immortal and after the Army let him down, he decided to be out for himself. He tells her he gives half of the money he gets from his work back to the reservation. Joe keeps Kramer from shooting him.

Esperanza, now recovering from her surgery, prepares to leave Central City to chase down those involved with Black Hole. She asks Allegra to come with her. Allegra wants to wait until the Godspeed War is over, but Esperanza leaves. Allegra later goes looking for Esperanza and finds her gravely injured. Unfortunately, not only does she reject Allegra, but Esperanza's injuries are too great and she dies in Allegra's arms before incinerating to dust.