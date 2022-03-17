The Flash: “Reckless” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Reckless”, the tenth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, April 6th. Per the synopsis, Frost (Danille Panabaker) will be the character getting a little reckless as the title impless when she tries to stop someone referred to as the “Black Flame” and the situation will see Barry’s (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe tested as a result. While the synopsis doesn’t realy explain who “Black Flame” is, for fans of DC Comics, it’s an interesting choice of character moniker as it could refer to a somewhat obscure Kryptonian character.

In comics, Black Flame is Zora Vi-Lar, the daughter of Kryptonian Vi-Lar in the surviving city of Kandor. Zora became a criminal as an adult and took on the masked name of Black Fame and, in comics, was a foe of Supergirl who ultimately defeated her through the use of Gold Kryptonite and imprisoned her in the Phantom Zone. She later returned, reformed, and returned to Kandor to lead a crime-free life. A different version of the character appeared on Earth-508 (in DC Super Friends #19), but was also a villain.

While it’s not clear if that’s the direction that The Flash is going with their “Black Flame” character — it’s not uncommon for the Arrowverse series to adapt characters in ways that vary from their comic counterparts, the episode also hints that Iris (Candice Patton) will also have her own “reckless” experience. Iris will attempt to do some good as she attempts to help a teen girl only to make things somehow worse in the process.

The synopsis for “Reckless” is as follows: “WITH BATED BREATH – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the “Black Flame”, meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 9/7c on The Flash. “Reckless” airs April 6th.