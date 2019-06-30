The Flash Star Robbie Amell Auctions off North Hollywood Home

Former The Flash star Robbie Amell and wife Italia Ricci announced via Instagram back in April that they will soon be welcoming their first child later this year and when they do, it will be in a new home. The couple has recently sold their North Hollywood, California home via auction for $1.535 million, according to Variety.

According to the report the 3+ bedroom, 3 bath, 1 bed/1 bath apartment 3,972 square foot home, which is “located off of a busy boulevard in a low-profile, Toluca Lake-adjacent micro-neighborhood on an unusual, triangular-shaped parcel”, was initially purchased by the couple in July 2015 for $1.37 million. Amell and Ricci put the home on the market in mid-March of this year with a $1.7 million asking price before dropping the price to $1.6 million. Ultimately, the approach to selling the property shifted to auction with James Casey at Harcourts Prime Properties successfully doing so with a minimum bit of $1.2 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On The Flash, Amell played Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm, an engineer at S.T.A.R. Labs and fiancé of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker). He was believed to be dead following the particle accelerator explosion, but it was later revealed that he survived the accident, with the explosion having merged him with Martin Stein and the Firestorm matrix. Stein and Ronnie eventually learn to separate themselves, and Ronnie and Caitlin eventually marry, but happiness is short lived when Ronnie sacrifices himself to top the singularity that formed above Central City in the Season 1 finale.

Amell humorously referenced his character’s time on The CW series earlier this year when Panabaker had an impromptu social media ask me anything session. Amell took the opportunity to ask Panabaker who her “favorite dead on screen husband” happened to be, prompting Panabaker to reply “Obviously @RobbieAmell. Sorry I moved on so quick.”

Since departing The Flash, Amell has had roles on The X Files and A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also has appeared in a handful of movies as well, and will appear in Code 8, the feature-length version of the short he made with his cousin, Arrow star Stephen Amell, and the upcoming Netflix comedy Desperados, both of which are in post-production.