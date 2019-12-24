Robbie Amell Says He’s Open to Returning to The Flash

Robbie Amell may currently be starring in Code 8, the science fiction film he made with his cousin, Arrow star Stephen Amell, but when it comes to returning to The CW’s The Flash, it’s something the actor is definitely up for. The actor recently told Collider that he’s open to come back to the series if there’s ever a chance for him to do so, even if it’s something small.

On The Flash, Amell played Ronnie Raymond, a STAR Labs engineer and Caitlin Snow’s fiancé who is presumed dead after the particle accelerator explosion. It’s later revealed that he survived the explosion but was merged with Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber). The pair became the entity known as Firestorm. Stein and Ronnie are ultimately able to be separated, allowing Ronnie and Caitlin to marry. Unfortunately, their happiness is short lived, and Ronnie dies when Firestorm disrupts a singularity and saves Central City. Still, Caitlin Snow actor Daniella Panabaker cites Ronnie as her character’s one true love and when asked about that, Amell said that if there was a way for him to return to The Flash, he’d be happy to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, yeah. Anytime that they want me to and I’m available, I’m there,” Amell said. “I love everyone on that show. Danielle is the sweetest. Everybody on that show is like family. It was nice to be able to be there, at the beginning, when they first started. It’s tough. There’s a lot of story to tell and a lot of characters to give their time. If it ever does work out, I’d love to go back, but I also don’t want to step on any toes. So many people there have earned their opportunities to have some great storylines. I think it would probably just be something small, but I would love it.”

And when it comes to schedules and availability, Amell may end up being a bit busy for a while. It was recently announced that a spinoff series for Code 8 is in development at Quibi, a “mobile-first media technology platform” with the Amells set to return to star. According to Deadline, the film’s director Jeff Chan will direct as well as write the series with Chris Pare, who also penned the film.

The announcement of the Quibi series is just the latest development for Code 8 which first began as a short film in 2016. That film quickly gained popularity and led to a crowdfunding campaign to help create the full-length feature, a process that Robbie Amell spoke a bit about in a recent conversation with ComicBook.com.

“And luckily, the short kind of caught fire,” Amell said. “Front page Reddit, which was huge for us. And the Indiegogo campaign was just a smashing success, which was so incredible and has been so fantastic to get to share a movie that means so much to me with so many people. You know, we’ve had 28,000 backers or something. I can’t remember the exact number. And we’ve had a global premier tour, sharing it with people across Canada and the U.S. And London and Australia.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.