‘The Flash’ Stars Shot Down One Romantic Storyline in Season 4

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows certainly have their fair share of romances, but it sounds like one The Flash pairing actually never saw the light of day.

In a roundtable at San Diego Comic-Con (via DigitalSpy), The Flash‘s Hartley Sawyer revealed that there were initially plans to have his character, Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man, become romantically linked with Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker).

“People always thought it was going to be a romance, because every year Caitlin dates the new white guy on the show,” Sawyer explained.

Granted, Sawyer’s comment does have a lot of ground, considering the different storylines that Caitlin has had over the years. After Caitlin’s husband, Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm (Robbie Amell) was killed off, she struck up relationships with both Hunter Zolomon/Zoom (Teddy Sears) and Julian Albert/Doctor Alchemy (Tom Felton).

So according to Sawyer, there initially were discussions about linking Caitlin to Ralph, but Panabaker quickly decided against it.

“Immediately all of us talked about that,” Sawyer revealed. “And we’re like ‘No’ – she [Panabaker] put the kibosh on it quicker than anybody. She was like, ‘No, I’m not doing that’.”

And in the long run, it sounds like Sawyer is more than happy with the decision that was made.

“It would not have been a good choice.” Sawyer concluded. “I think it’s really cool that they’re just friendly, and we’re gonna develop that more. I think they care about each other, but in that platonic way.”

For some The Flash fans, the notion of Caitlin not having another love interest is a bit of a delight, a sentiment that Panabaker seems to share.

“Yes. Oh my gosh, yes!” Panabaker told reporters on a set visit last year. “I think it’s nice for Caitlin not to be defined by a man for the first time. And her relationships aren’t contingent on the possibility of a romance or lack thereof. I think that’s a little bit more realistic. Like, I am not in love with every man that I see. It’s a nice change for Caitlin, I think.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.