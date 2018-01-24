A ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Favorite Comes to ‘The Flash’ in “The Elongated Knight Rises”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash offered new characters, major bombshells, and the Arrowverse return of a Legends of Tomorrow fan-favorite.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “The Elongated Knight Rises”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Team Flash facing off against Axel Walker (Devon Graye) and his mother, Zoey Clark/Prank (Corrine Bohrer). The pair debut a new formula of pink acid waste, which is expected to kill anyone who is exposed to it. They then demonstrate how the acid works — by pouring it over a Beebo doll.

Later in the episode, Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) visited the family’s lair. When they did, they were greeted by a trio of Beebo dolls hanging from the ceiling, which Caitlin then froze until they shattered into pieces.

For Arrowverse fans — at least, those who keep up with Legends of Tomorrow — Beebo will be a pretty familiar face. The cuddly stuffed animal appeared in Legends‘ midseason finale, which was aptly-titled “Beebo The God of War.” In the episode, the Legends traveled to Viking-era Scotland, where they found Beebo being worshipped as a sort of Norse God.

The Legends ultimately turned things to normal while doing away with the awesome-sounding holiday of “Beebo Day”, but the toys themselves still existed within the present-day Arrowverse timeline. But for those who have taken a liking to Beebo — namely, fans who frequent the Arrowverse’s various subreddits — it’s safe to say that this The Flash cameo is a little unexpected.

For those who are a little traumatized by The Flash‘s treatment of Beebo, we feel you. But hey, the delightful stuffed animal has now made it to two out of the four Arrowverse shows. Maybe that means we can finally get some official Beebo merchandise? Please?

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.